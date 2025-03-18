Fire Danger Continues With High Winds Expected On Wednesday

Wednesday, again, will be a no burn day at Lake of the Ozarks.

That’s according to lake area fire districts and the Miller County Emergency Services Office which says a wind advisory will officially go in effect at 8-AM and go through 8-PM.

During the advisory period, southwest winds will prevail blowing 20-30 miles per hour with gusts expected up to 55. Combine the winds with low humidity and dry conditions and it adds up to a favorable time for the rapid spread of any fire.

Potential impacts of the wind on Wednesday include tree limbs that could be blown down also taking powerlines down along the way starting wildfires and resulting in power outages.

Camden County also has issued a “No Burn Ban” That’s in effect until April 1st, with potential jailtime for those who violate the order.