Camden County Issues No Burn Ban Until April With Possible Jailtime

In an effort to help curb the increasing numbers of wildfires in the lake area, the Camden County Commission has adopted a total no-burn ordinance.

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton tells KRMS that the no-burn is in effect whether it’s an official no-burn day or not as established by lake area fire districts.

Violations of the no-burn ban will be a class-A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

The Camden County no-burn ban will remain in effect until at least April 1st when it will be reviewed.