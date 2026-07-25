Four People Injured In Laclede County Multi-Vehicle Car Wreck

Four people are injured, two seriously, after a 3-vehicle accident early Friday afternoon on south highway-5 at Orchard drive in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened when one vehicle turned into the path of another vehicle sending it across the roadway where it struck a third vehicle involved in the accident.

One driver and his 10-year-old passenger, both from Geneseo, Illinois, were seriously hurt. The 10-year-old girl was flown from the scene to Mercy Hospital in Springfield while the driver was taken to Lake Regional.

The other two drivers suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Mercy and Lake Regional hospitals.