Another Heatwave Is In The Works For The Next Several Days Across The Lake Area

Is it hot enough for you…?…probably a question you’ll hear more than once over the next several days.

An extreme heat watch, which is likely to be elevated to a warning, is in effect across the lake area through Tuesday evening.

That’s according to Weatherology’s Michael Karow who says temperatures over the weekend, especially on Sunday, are expected to reach at least 105 degrees.

“Actual air temperatures into the upper 90s, as high as 110. With the heat index on Sunday and Monday, we could even touch that century mark, even as far as the actual air temperatures.”

More details below:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heat index values of 100 to 110 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.