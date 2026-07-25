Speed Limit Changes And Yield Signs Just A Few Things Updated By The Camden Commission

Motorists in a couple areas of Camden County will soon be adjusting their ways.

The county commission this past week held public hearings to reduce the speed limit on Mimosa Beach Drive in the Climax Springs area and to add a yield sign at the intersection of Little Island Lane and Little Island Drive in the Roach area.

Following the public hearings, the commission approved both actions lowering the speed limit on Mimosa Beach Drive to 15 miles per hour and adding the yield sign at Little Island Drive and Little Island Drive.

Both actions were unanimously approved.