Garage Destroyed, Second Structure Damaged After Open Burning Gets Away in Greenview Area

The rash of natural cover and structure fires continued around the lake area on Tuesday with outdoor burning that got away being blamed for a blaze along Boot Circle down at the end of Route-EE in the Greenview area.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, until we get some significant rainfall, high fire danger conditions will be a problem in the lake area.

The fire on Tuesday destroyed a garage and melted siding on a nearby structure. Crews were able to get the fire out in about 10 minutes and there were no injuries reported.

Rain is in the lake area forecast for Thursday.