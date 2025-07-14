KC Man in Hot Water After Alleged Domestic and Water Pursuit at Lake of the Ozarks

A 39-year-old Kansas City man faces several charges after allegedly throwing a passenger on a boat overboard before leading the highway patrol on a water pursuit and then a subsequent foot chase after abandoning the powerboat at a dock in the Gravois Mills area.

The highway patrol says the sequence of events started just before 8:45 Saturday night in Davey Hollow Cove. A trooper on the water attempted to stop Loren Michael Peters who then accelerated passing other vessels before eventually being caught after the foot pursuit.

Peters was put on a 24-hour hold in the Morgan County Jail and is now formally charged with drunken boating, aggravated fleeing, not displaying navigation lights, non-registration of a vessel and C-and-I operation.

There was no mention of any injuries to the woman and Peters has since been released after posting a $50,000 bond.