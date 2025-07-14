fbpx

Mon. Jul 14th, 2025

 

KC Man in Hot Water After Alleged Domestic and Water Pursuit at Lake of the Ozarks

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Monday, July 14th, 2025

A 39-year-old Kansas City man faces several charges after allegedly throwing a passenger on a boat overboard before leading the highway patrol on a water pursuit and then a subsequent foot chase after abandoning the powerboat at a dock in the Gravois Mills area.

The highway patrol says the sequence of events started just before 8:45 Saturday night in Davey Hollow Cove. A trooper on the water attempted to stop Loren Michael Peters who then accelerated passing other vessels before eventually being caught after the foot pursuit.

Peters was put on a 24-hour hold in the Morgan County Jail and is now formally charged with drunken boating, aggravated fleeing, not displaying navigation lights, non-registration of a vessel and C-and-I operation.

There was no mention of any injuries to the woman and Peters has since been released after posting a $50,000 bond.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Monday, July 14th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony