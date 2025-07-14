Another Boat Fire at Lake of the Ozarks

For at least the third time in the past few weeks and a handful of times this year already, a boat is destroyed after going up in flames at Lake of the Ozarks.

Not many official details have been released but, what is known, is that it happened around 2:00 Sunday afternoon near the nine or ten-mile mark.

There was one person aboard what was believed to be a 26-foot speedboat and there were no injuries.

The Lake Ozark and Sunrise Beach fire districts responded to the scene.

(Pic courtesy of Kevin Frank)