Gas Prices Begin To Rise As Iran Events Continue To Unfold

It’s really no surprise for this time of the year but gas prices are on the way up again with all eyes now keeping a watch on what’s happening with the U.S. and Israel military strikes taking aim at Iran.

“It really all depends on how long this conflict plays out and to what extent it has an impact on the Strait of Hormuz. That’s an area where about 20% of the world’s oil flows through, and if that area is cut off then what happens then?,” says Triple-A spokesman Mark Jenkins.

As of Tuesday, the national average for regular unleaded had risen to $3.11 per gallon and $2.80 statewide in Missouri…$2.60-$2.70 per gallon in the lake area with at least two locations in Eldon charging $3 per gallon.