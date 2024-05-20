Grand Glaize Bridge Work Nearing Completion If Weather Holds Up

Unlike the forecast, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel for motorists who have been affected by work along the Grand Glaize westbound bridge over the past couple weeks in Osage Beach.

“They were able to wrap up all of the painting, the rest of the remaining cleanup work is some power washing, some cleaning of the concrete structure actually underneath those steel members that they were painting…that still remains. So there’s still some work to be done out there.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says work continues along Laclede County Route-BB from Highway-5 to Route-F and from Route-F to Interstate-44.

It’s hoped that the Glaize Bridge work, weather permitting, will be wrapped up before the Memorial Day traffic starts rolling into the area.