The Lake Ozark Fire District is mourning the death of one of their own.

The district, on Saturday, announced that Firefighter/EMT Charles “Chuck” King passed away in the line of duty after a long battle with occupational cancer.

King served the Lake Ozark District for 17 years.

The district is asking that Chuck’s family and brothers and sisters of the lake area be kept in your prayers. Arrangements will be announced when finalized.