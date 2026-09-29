Tue. Sep 29th, 2026

 

Lake Ozark Moves to Purchase Land for Future City Hall and Police Department

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, September 29th, 2026

The City of Lake Ozark takes another step toward the purchase of more than 12 acres of property in the area of Highway-242 and the Osage Beach Parkway.

The purchase is for the expected future consolidation of service buildings and facilities including eventually a new city hall and police department.

It’s anticipated that the price tag on the property will be about $530,000 to be taken from more than $780,000 currently being held in previously allocated funds.

The property consists of two parcels, a half-acre plot near South Fish Haven Road to be used for future purposes and the larger 12-acre plot for the main relocation of current facilities.

The board of aldermen met in a special session Monday night to approve a first reading of the ordinance to approve the purchase. The second and final reading is expected during the board’s meeting on October 13th.

 

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, September 29th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony