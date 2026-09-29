MoDOT Fatality Numbers Show Mixed Bag

As we head into the final quarter of 2026, the Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting good news and not so good news when it comes to the statewide fatality count this year.

Central District Traffic Engineer Trent Brooks says the good news is that fatalities are currently down by 4.8 percent.

NEWS-09-29-2026 MODOT FATALS

Brooks also says what’s more concerning is about a 27 percent increase in fatalities across the Central District this year compared to 2025 pushing the five-year average up, as of this time, by about 10 percent.

That fatality count also includes six accidents involving pedestrians which is also up compared to last year.