Lake Ozark Police Chief Expands Reasoning For Bagnell Dam Strip Curfew

With the juvenile curfew issue still not decided in the City of Lake Ozark, the pro’s and con’s will certainly continue to be a topic of discussion until the board of aldermen takes up the issue again.

The board voted during its meeting this week to table the issue to make sure the desired verbiage is set in the proposed ordinance.

Discussion during this week’s meeting included Police James Boren who says that a curfew is needed to allow his officers to do their jobs which are already challenging enough.

“Anybody under 18 has absolutely no business down there because there’s no businesses open that they can shop in and they’re not allowed in the bars. And so they’re just adding to some of the some of the challenges that we already have down there.”

Boren also says another issue with juveniles out late on the strip comes down to parenting.

“Unfortunately, I can’t parent the other parents. What we can do is try to just put some guidelines in for the for the, for the kiddos that come down there without any oversight.”

As it is right now, the proposed ordinance will be effective only in the commercial strip area from 11:00-PM until 5:00-AM with different exceptions in place.