Royals Studying Trade Options As We Approach MLB Deadline.

Well, the Royals have some moving pieces as we near Monday’s trade deadline.

Some controllable parts the Royals probably don’t want to move and maybe some players that are at the end of contracts that would make good summer rentals.

Some of those players would include outfielders Lane Thomas and Starling Marte, also reliever John Schreiber.

But when you talk about players that are extended beyond this season, Michael Waka, Seth Lugo, Daniel Lynch, Alex Lang, all more than likely sticking around Kansas City before it’s all said and done.

Now the team is also dealing with injuries.

Vinny Pasquantino, he is going on the injured list as he deals with a right wrist injury.

Also, Michael Garcia, we told you yesterday maybe he was nearing a return.

Not so fast.

He’s dealing with renewed symptoms with his injured hand as he was going through a rehab game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, could they trade Yvonne Herrera?

Maybe, but Dustin May, who pitched yesterday, might be the number one target to move for the Cardinals.