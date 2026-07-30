Mexican National Gets 9 1/2 Years For Meth & Unlawful Reentry

A Mexican national is sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison without parole for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and unlawful reentry after removal.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 27-year-old Pablo DeJesus Peralta Anguis was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over near Kansas City by the highway patrol in September 2024.

A search of the vehicle at the time uncovered more than 55 pounds of meth and a loaded firearm.

Two others also pleaded guilty in connection to the drug bust which was investigated by the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.