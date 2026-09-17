UPDATE: Late Afternoon Storm Damage Reported in Lake Area

UPDATE STORY

Lots of rain, wind and hail combined late Wednesday afternoon for a severe storm to blow through the lake area causing considerable damage.

Damage reports from the National Weather Service mainly identified thunderstorm wind as the main culprit lifting the roof off a condo garage in Osage Beach, knocking a power line and limbs down in Linn Creek, and damaging outbuildings, a house and a gazebo near Lincoln in Benton County.

Several vendor tents and a porta-potty also fell victim to the wind at Harley Davidson…one of the main hubs for this week’s BikeFest…in Osage Beach.

Hail around the lake area was reported from pea-size to half-dollar size.

Fortunately, there were no reports seen of any injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

Late afternoon damage is reported after a severe storm forms and pushes its way across parts of the lake area.

The Weatherology Office says wind damage was reported in the Linn Creek area while social media reports also reported some damage in the Osage Beach area. Hail up to about an inch-and-a-half was also reported with the slow-moving storm.

Severe storm warnings were posted for central Camden and west central Miller counties.

KRMS News pass along any other damage reports during Thursday morning news.