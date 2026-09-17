Motorcycle Accident Injures One, Charges Pending

A motorcycle accident in Camden County sends one to the hospital with charges pending against one of the motorcycle drivers.

The highway patrol says it happened late Wednesday afternoon on southbound Missouri-5 near Twin Rivers Road when an SUV and a motorcycle were stopped for traffic.

A second motorcycle driven by a 64-year-old man from Burlington, Iowa, didn’t stop in time resulting in a chain reaction accident.

A passenger on the bike driven by the Iowa man suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The driver of the bike faces pending charges of felony DWI involving physical injury and following too closely. He was put in to the Camden County Jail on a 24 hour hold.