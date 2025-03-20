Marijuana Smokers More At Risk For Heart Attacks According To New Study

If you smoke marijuana, you could be at higher risk of having a heart attack.

The American College of Cardiology found marijuana users under the age of 50 were 6 times more likely to have heart attacks compared to non-users, but the study’s authors point out cannabis users are also more likely to use cocaine or other illegal drugs, which also could be to blame for the increased risk.

The large-scale study of over 4.6 million people was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Advances.