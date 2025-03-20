NCAA Tournament Underway With Mizzou Favored In One Of The Games

Well, here we go, the NCAA Tournament underway today.

16 games today, 16 games tomorrow, representing the first round in all eyes tonight on the six seeded Missouri Tigers in the West Region.

They will play the Drake Bulldogs, the Champions of the Missouri Valley Conference regular season, the Champions of the MVC tournament as well. And the Tigers are favored in this game.

But you certainly have to look back in the several years of success in the tournament from MVC teams.

Whether it was Loyola or Wichita State, whether it was the likes of Bradley Southern Illinois some 1520 years ago, this league has consistently had success in the big tournament. Not as much in recent years.

In fact, Drake has gotten to the tournament, but just not quite able to win a game in the field of 64.

The Tigers hope they’re still looking for that first win after tonight is over, with the tip time set for 6:35 in Wichita Mizzou basketball.

Also, some minor news to pass along.

Jacob Cruz, who transferred into the program out of UT Martin, announced that he’s using his one year at JUCO as an extra year of eligibility.

He’ll be back at Mizzou next season