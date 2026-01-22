Mexican National Sentenced In Missouri For Illegal Re-entry

A Mexican National living in Kansas City is sentenced in federal court for Illegal Re-entry by an Alien.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says that U.S. District Judge Steven Bough sentenced 41-year-old Gilberto Javana-Zuniga to one year and a day without parole followed by one year of supervised release.

It had been alleged that Javana-Zuniga was rummaging through trash bins in a business area and gave a false name when he was confronted by officers who determined the van he was driving had been reported as stolen and that he had been previously removed from the U.S…once in 2011 and two other times in 2013.

The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Take Back America.