Miller County Victim Advocate Office and Kids Harbor Team Up for Sexual Abuse Prevention Training

The Miller County Victim Advocate’s Office teams up with Kids’ Harbor to provide some training that, unfortunately, has become necessary to protect our children.

The program Stewards of Children by Darkness to Light focuses on evidence-informed sexual abuse prevention to help educate adults on how to recognize and react to child sexual abuse.

Statistics show that 1-in-10 children have or will be a victim of child sexual abuse with 90% of the victims being abused by someone they know.

Participating in the recent training, which is POST certified for law enforcement, were representatives from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the Iberia Police Department, Probation and Parole, Compass Health and other local community groups.

Another training session is being put together for the spring and will be open to the public.