Missouri Realtors Say House Prices Rose 4.4% For The Year

6,209 residential properties were sold statewide with a median sales price of some $272,000…up 6-percent…for the month of December compared to last year..

That’s according to figures provided by Missouri REALTORS which also says the average residential sale price was also up to more than $321,000…or a 4.4 percent increase over last year.

The report also shows the total dollar volume increased by 15 percent in December compared to last year and increased 8.3 percent compared to November with over $1.9 billion dollars generated in December compared to $1.7 billion dollars for the same time last year.

Year-end figures showed 74,184 homes were sold in Missouri in 2025 with the total yearly sales volume topping $24 billion.

Nearly 400 Missouri REALTORS®, affiliates, and sponsors from across the state will gather for the Missouri REALTORS® Winter Business Conference, January 27 – 29, at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield. The three-day conference begins Tuesday, January 27, with registration, exhibits, and committee and governance meetings, followed by the Opening General Session, where members will hear an energizing welcome and a look ahead at 2026. That evening features the President’s Welcome Reception and Vision & Vibration: A YPN Wellness + Vision Board Experience, designed to inspire and recharge attendees. This year’s conference will also feature two distinguished Springfield locals as keynote speakers: Shawn Askinosie, founder of the award‑winning Askinosie Chocolate and a nationally recognized leader in ethical entrepreneurship, and Doug Pitt, businessman, philanthropist, and founder of Care to Learn, which has supported millions of health, hunger, and hygiene needs for Missouri students. Both speakers bring meaningful local roots and broad impact that reflect the spirit of Springfield. On Wednesday, January 28, participants will engage in governance meetings, educational sessions, and the highly anticipated Emerging Issues Forum, addressing key trends and challenges shaping the real estate industry. The day concludes with Inaugural Night, celebrating the installation of 2026 Missouri REALTORS® President Brian Jared, a Springfield native, and 2026 Missouri Women’s Council of REALTORS® President Carol Duke. The conference wraps up Thursday, January 29, with district briefings and the Board of Directors Meeting, reinforcing Missouri REALTORS® commitment to strategic growth and member engagement. Looking ahead, Missouri REALTORS® will reconvene for the Spring Business Conference, April 28 – 30, 2026, in Columbia, Missouri. For additional information, please contact Missouri REALTORS® at missourirealtors@morealtor.com or (573) 445-8400.

