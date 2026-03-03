Missouri SPEAKS Act Moves From House To Senate This Week

The issue of free speech for students in public schools is the focus of a House Bill which is on the move in this year’s general assembly.

The bill is referred to as the “Missouri SPEAKS Act”…or Missouri Safeguarding Personal Expression at K-12 Schools Act and is sponsored by Republican Darin Chappell of Rogersville.

As written, students’ rights to religious, political and ideological expressions would be strengthened by barring school district from acting against the students and require that the same expressions in classwork and creative assignments be graded by ordinary academic standards.

Students would also be allowed to take part in peaceful activities demonstrating their beliefs on campus before, during and after the school day and allow for legal actions against their districts for restricting the activities.

Chappell’s bill was third read and passed out of the House by a 99-47 vote and is now in the Senate for further consideration.