Mizzou, Camdenton, Osage & Eldon In Action Today

Mizzou Basketball….two regular season games remaining starting tonight at Oklahoma.

It’s starting to look more and more apparent at the Tigers no longer playing to get in the tournament, but playing for seating in the Big Dance.

Now, if they were to lose the next two, they’d probably slip a little closer to that bubble, maybe the First Four in Dayton, but it certainly looks like Mizzou will be playing in the NCAA Tournament.

But a big one tonight at OU, 6:00 tip time in Norman.

We also have high school hoops going on tonight.

You’ll hear it on Classic Country 104.9 School of the Osage….They are taking on Eldon this evening in class 4 district 9 that game at California.

Meanwhile Camdenton class 5 District 5 there in capital city to play Helias.