Camden County Sheriff’s Office Releases Body-Cam Footage from Drowning Investigation

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has released its body camera footage in the drowning case of a 2-year-old following a lawsuit being filed by the girl’s parents naming the sheriff’s office among the defendants.

The lawsuit filed alleges that sheriff’s personnel acted forcefully against the parents when instead should’ve focused their efforts on the search.

Sheriff Chris Edgar says, in a statement posted on social media, that his deputies acted professionally, lawfully and with urgency throughout the search and rescue operation.

Edgar also says the body cam footage is being made available in a show of transparency and that portions of the video are redacted in accordance with state law to protect the privacy of the family and to avoid disclosure of sensitive personal information.

The 47-minute body-cam footage is available on the KRMS News website.

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