MLB Stat Numbers Looking Good For Missouri

Baseball’s All-Star break continues for another day today.

Cardinals and Royals will resume the season tomorrow as will the rest of Major League Baseball.

But let’s take a look at some statistical standings that illustrate the kind of seasons both the Cardinals and Royals have had thus far.

If you look at Kansas City, you could certainly call them clutch.

They find themselves in a very good position.

In fact, number four in all of baseball in OPS with runners in scoring position.

The Royals are also the fourth best team in all of baseball for ERA by their starting pitching.

In fact, they had a couple of starters in the All-Star game in Tuesday with both Cole Regans and Seth Lugo.

But then the Cardinals, where they’ve been successful, the strength of their team has been the bullpen.

They come in seventh in all of baseball in ERA by relievers.

The birds will resume play tomorrow in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Royals pretty advantageous spot will take on a bad White Sox team with Michael Wacca getting the call on Friday.