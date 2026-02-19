MO House Advances Puberty Blockers and Cross-Sex Hormones Bill

A Missouri House bill seeking to permanently bar doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to transgender minors is now in the Senate for further consideration.

Sponsored by Republican Representative Melissa Schmidt of Eldridge, the bill also specifies after March 1st of next year prescriptions for cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs given to minors before August 28, 2023, will no longer be considered as valid.

The Bill was third-read and passed out of the House along party lines by a 102-40 vote and has since, on Tuesday of this week, been introduced and first read in the Senate.