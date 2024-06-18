MODOT Getting Back To Mowing Projects After Short Break For Patch Work

The Department of Transportation around the lake area is getting back to schedule, following a delay in mowing plans when a window of opportunity opened up for the department to tackle a higher priority need.

“We had an opportunity earlier this spring, to expedite some major patching work…some paving operations with our maintenance crews. Unfortunately we….with our limited resources and staff….that meant mowing got pushed back a few weeks from when we would have liked to get started, but we are essentially all complete with the patching.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says it’s all-hands-on-deck now for the mowing work crews.

Roeger urges all motorists to be on the lookout, put the phones down and be careful when passing any of the mowing crews.