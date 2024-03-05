MODOT Prepares To “Hit The Pavement” For Striping Work Across The Lake Area

It’s that time of the year again for MoDOT to get busy hitting the roadways to try and help motorists stay in their respective lanes.

That’s according to Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says, weather permitting, striping operations are expected to begin soon.

“The pain itself requires a certain ambient temperature….it requires dry conditions, obviously we can’t go painting right after it’s rained….so here firing up probably in the next few weeks, our striping crews will be out and mobilizing across the district.”

Roeger also says there will be an emphasis for the striping in the lake area on major routes and interchanges.