MoDOT Signage Issues Addressed

Signage along state-maintained roadways comes up in discussion during Monday morning’s “the Ozarks This Morning” program.

Replying to a caller with a concern about one sign along O-Road blocking the view for some motorists, MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the issue of signage is a frequent source of complaint calls.

NEWS-03-26-2025 MODOT SIGNAGE

Roeger also says another factor when it comes to the placement of signs along a roadway is whether the signs are business signs which require placement on the business’s property.

Anyone with complaints about signage along roadways should call MoDOT (888-ASK-MODOT).