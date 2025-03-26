Poultry Suspension Lifted Across Missouri

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has lifted the suspension of poultry and waterfowl auctions, shows and swap meets in counties impacted by the pathogenic avian influenza.

The suspension was first announced to help prevent the spread of the virus which is known to be deadly for domesticated poultry.

Missouri saw a significant increase in confirmed avian influenza cases over the winter, especially in southwest Missouri, with 60 confirmed cases in Missouri flocks since the outbreak began in 2022

Even with the suspension lifted, poultry producers are being encouraged to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to their local veterinarian or the state veterinarian’s office.