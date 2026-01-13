Morgan County Jail Participates In “Extraction Training” Effort

At first glance if you didn’t know better, it would’ve appeared to have been a serious issue with an inmate over the weekend inside the Morgan County Jail.

Several of the jail’s corrections officers converged in full gear on cell A-2 as part of extraction training.

The sheriff’s office says cell extraction is considered to be a calculated use of force which is employed when an incident can be contained so the inmate involved does not present any immediate threats to the safety and security of the institution.

Currently the Morgan County Jail is housing 118 inmates…at least 17 of them being there for assaults, three for murder and several others on sex-related charges.