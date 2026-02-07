Morgan County Man Charged After Allegedly Threatening Family, Bringing Loaded Gun to School Function

A Morgan County man faces several charges following a sequence of events during which he assaulted and threatened family members and caused the Versailles School District to implement a temporary lockdown Thursday night.

That’s according to courthouse documents alleging that 35-year-old Dalton Sidebottom, who has no prior criminal history, showed up to the school during an after-hours event with a loaded firearm and, after being taken into custody without incident, admitted that he has anger issues and is trying to work through them.

Sidebottom is formally charged with two felony counts of domestic assault, one count each of felony terrorist threat and unlawful of a weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Sidebottom is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.