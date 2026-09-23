Thu. Sep 24th, 2026

 

Bluntman Granted a Bond in Camden County

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026

It doesn’t take very long for “the Blunt Man” to be released on felony drugs charges after being granted a bond in Camden County.

45-year-old Kevin Michael Jones of Easton, Pennsylvania, had been held without bond on charges of First-Degree Trafficking Drugs and Delivery of a Controlled Substance after being busted allegedly with about 130 pounds of marijuana along with psilocybin mushrooms and signs advertising that his one-stop shop would available at the recent Gathering of the Juggalos.

Jones appeared with his attorney in associate court on Tuesday and was granted a $50,000 surety bond. Additional bond conditions require Jones to be monitored by GPS and pre-trial supervision by MOCAM.

Jones was also bound over to the circuit court.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony