Bluntman Granted a Bond in Camden County

It doesn’t take very long for “the Blunt Man” to be released on felony drugs charges after being granted a bond in Camden County.

45-year-old Kevin Michael Jones of Easton, Pennsylvania, had been held without bond on charges of First-Degree Trafficking Drugs and Delivery of a Controlled Substance after being busted allegedly with about 130 pounds of marijuana along with psilocybin mushrooms and signs advertising that his one-stop shop would available at the recent Gathering of the Juggalos.

Jones appeared with his attorney in associate court on Tuesday and was granted a $50,000 surety bond. Additional bond conditions require Jones to be monitored by GPS and pre-trial supervision by MOCAM.

Jones was also bound over to the circuit court.