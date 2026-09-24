Youth Cannabis Use Hits Historic Low

The percentage of high-schoolers nationwide who acknowledge consuming cannabis has fallen to record lows.

That’s according to CDC data published in a report by the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) which also says the data indicates the percentage of high-schoolers who identify as current cannabis consumers fell about 60 percent over the past decade…now lower than at any time over the past 30 years.

NORML Deputy Director Paul Armentano says “sensational claims that adult-use legalization laws are linked with greater marijuana use by teens are simply not backed by reliable data.”

The CDC’s latest figures are consistent with data from the University of Michigan and the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration