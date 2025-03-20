Morgan R-2 Board Of Education & Osage Beach BOA Meetings Today

The Morgan County R-2 Board of Education is back in session tonight.

Among the agenda items: the board will consider bids for asbestos mitigation, tile replacement and repairs at the sports complex; out of district tuition; a step increase for all staff members for 2025-2026 and the usual reports.

There’s also an executive session on the agenda to cover student discipline, legal matters and personnel.

Tonight’s Morgan County R2 Board of Education meeting, in the middle school library, begins at 6:00.

AND

A busy agenda is ahead for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen later today.

Amending the 2025 operating budget for expected expenditure increases for the city park maintenance building bathroom addition, the Summit Circle drainage improvements, the purchase of vehicles for the police department and the analysis of incremental tax revenues for the Oasis at Lakeport Project are among unfinished items to be discussed.

A presentation on the master plans for the Lee C. Fine and Grand Glaize Airports is also expected during the meeting.

The meeting in city hall later today will begin at 5:30.