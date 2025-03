The Lake Ozark Fire District follows in the steps of the Camden County Commission by issuing an opening burning ban of its own.

New Chief Jerome Blomberg says the order is for all areas within the district as outlined by the Authority Having Jurisdiction in the International Fire Code.

The open burning ban issued by the Lake Ozark Fire District will remain in effect until at least April 1st.

Violations could be punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.