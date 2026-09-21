Motorcyclist Flees from Lake Ozark Police on Bagnell Dam Bouelvard

A 24-year-old from St. Charles, Iowa, has a future court date in Miller County after a pursuit late Saturday night on a motorcycle which started along Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

A probable cause statement filed by Lake Ozark police alleges that Tyler Williams was excessively revving the motorcycle and failed to stop when told to do so, instead, speeding away from the officer.

When officers were able to make contact with Williams, he failed to comply with directives to get off the bike before being removed from it at which point refusing to walk claiming he had a broken foot despite fleeing on the bike with no apparent issues.

Williams is formally charged with misdemeanor resisting and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. He is free after posting a $2,500 bond.