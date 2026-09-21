Tri-County Fire District Responds to Back-to-Back Fires on Saturday

The Tri-County Fire District was on high alert Saturday afternoon responding to a residential structure fire in Richland followed by a natural cover fire that escalated to a three-alarm response.

The house fire was first reported shortly after 12:00 on Holland Drive with first arriving units finding smoke coming from the eaves with the fire discovered in a back bedroom closet containing the electrical panel.

The blaze was brought under control in about 15 minutes and caused heavy smoke damage to the house. It was determined to have been accidental and electrical in nature.

Tri-County personnel were then dispatched to Grindstone Road to provide mutual aid to the Lebanon Rural District to help with a large natural cover fire. It took over four hours to put that fire out and to clear the scene.