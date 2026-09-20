Residents Evacuated in Eldridge Area During Large Natural Cover Fire

Residents in the Eldridge Area of Laclede County evacuated after another large natural cover fire involving a regional response of fire districts and departments.

The initial call around 2:45 Saturday afternoon reported that several structures were threatened. A short time later it was reported that structures were involved and firefighters on the scene had become threatened by the fast-moving blaze.

At least 21 agencies including a handful from the lake area, the department of conservation and the American Red Cross all responded to the area.

In the end more than six hours later, about 300 acres were estimated to have gone up in flames but, fortunately, no buildings were reported as lost and there were no reports of any injuries.