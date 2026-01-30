Multiple Arrests Made In The Case Of A Missing Child From Benton County

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports that a one-year-old girl who was the subject this week of an endangered advisory has been safely located and her mother now facing felony charges.

Deputies along with the highway patrol and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a warrant at one location in Warsaw where they were not able to locate the mother, Tristan McLaughlin and the one-year-old, Remington McLaughlin.

The homeowner who was there at the time, Deanie Blum, was arrested on outstanding felony warrants out of Benton and Pettis counties.

Officers were able to come up with information leading them to a residence in St. Clair County where McLaughlin and the child were located.

The child was turned over to the family services division and Tristan McLaughlin was taken into custody and has formally been charged with first-degree end angering the welfare of a child involving drugs and interference with custody for concealing the child.

Bond for McLaughlin was set at $50,000.