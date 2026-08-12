Multiple Fire Districts Battle Scrapyard Fire on A-Road in Linn Creek

Multiple lake area fire districts respond early Wednesday afternoon to a reported brush fire forcing A-Road at Highway-54 in Linn Creek to be closed off to traffic.

Although not many details are known, heavy black smoke could be seen for miles with further reports indicating that flames were showing coming from a steel pile about 75 yards from Reed’s Iron and Metal Recycling.

Complicating efforts at the scene was the weather with high temperatures around 100 and heat indices pushing around 110.

Residents in Linn Creek were also being asked to conserve water for the 12 hours due to the efforts drawing a lot of water and to allow the city well to catch back up.

No other official details were available as of the time this story was published (4:34 P.M.).

KRMS will pass along more details later tonight or tomorrow when the Osage Beach Fire District issues a press release.