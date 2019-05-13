National Police Week Underway

Law enforcement officers slain in the line of duty are remembered all this week. Surviving families and co-workers from across the country started converging on Washington D.C. over the weekend for National Police Week…a week which, according to Sara Slone from the national headquarters of Concerns of Police Survivors in Camdenton, has continued to make it necessary for COPS to expand…

NEWS-5-13-19 Police Week BOOST - 13th May 2019

A candlelight vigil takes place tonight to honor law enforcement personnel lost in the line of duty over the past year. Several other activities are also planned in the nation’s capital as part of the week. The recognition, which includes Peace Officer Memorial Day observed every year on May 105th, was signed into law in 1962 by President JFK.