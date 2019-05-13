News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

National Police Week Underway

By Leave a Comment

Law enforcement officers slain in the line of duty are remembered all this week. Surviving families and co-workers from across the country started converging on Washington D.C. over the weekend for National Police Week…a week which, according to Sara Slone from the national headquarters of Concerns of Police Survivors in Camdenton, has continued to make it necessary for COPS to expand…

      NEWS-5-13-19 Police Week BOOST - 13th May 2019

A candlelight vigil takes place tonight to honor law enforcement personnel lost in the line of duty over the past year. Several other activities are also planned in the nation’s capital as part of the week. The recognition, which includes Peace Officer Memorial Day observed every year on May 105th, was signed into law in 1962 by President JFK.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!