Lake Regional Says Cardiac Events Are On The Rise In The Lake Area

For people with cardiopulmonary health issues, many of the problems are not discovered until a cardiac event happens.

That’s according to Jody Corpe, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Manager for Lake Regional Health System who says, unfortunately, the numbers of cardiac patients in the lake area are on the way up.

“We are seeing a lot more cardiac and pulmonary patients these days. Our patient volumes are greater than they’ve ever been.”

There is good news, however, according to Corpe who goes on to say that early detection and a couple simple changes can minimize your chances of ending up in a cardiac unit.

“Lifestyle is a big part of that. Trying to initiate some type of lifestyle change, whether it’s small or large, a lot of times people reach their goals a lot better when we move progressively slower.”

It’s recommended that you check with your provider and, together, come up with a plan of action to help keep your ticker healthy.