Flood Advisory In Effect Across Portions Of KRMS Listening Area Until Saturday

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden, Maries, Miller and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings... Elk Creek at Highway Z, Beaver Creek at Crewes Ford Road, Wet Glaize at Carrol Cave Road, James River at Bell Ford Road, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road, Osage Fork at Auburn Road and Bull Creek at Center Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Springfield, Rolla, Nixa, Ozark, Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon, Marshfield, Battlefield, Waynesville, Strafford, Highlandville, Willard, St. Robert, Rogersville, Clever, Seymour, Richland, Sparta, Dixon, Crane, Fair Grove, Mansfield, Crocker, Billings, Fordland, Conway, Doolittle, Hartville, Newburg, Niangua, Diggins, Morgan, Fremont Hills, Duncan, Brookline, Edgar Springs, Phillipsburg, Stoutland and Hurley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.