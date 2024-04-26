fbpx

Highway Patrol Makes Two More Arrests On Thursday Afternoon

Two arrests by the highway patrol on Thursday in the lake area…

…the first happened shortly before 1-PM when a 64-year-old woman from Camdenton was pulled over for alleged drunk driving and failure to stay on the right half resulting in a crash. She was processed and released.

Later, shortly before 7-PM, 39-year-old Brandon Combs was pulled in by the highway patrol for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of felony resisting arrest.

Combs was booked in on a 24-hour hold.

Both of the arrests happened in Camden County.

Reporter Mike Anthony