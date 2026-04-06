Net General Revenue Falls Slightly For March Compared To Last Year

State Budget Director Dan Haug has announced that net general revenue collections for March 2026 decreased 1.7 percent compared to those for March 2025, from $878.9 million last year to 864.3 million this year.

At the same time, net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 0.7 percent compared to March 2025, from $9.18 billion last year to 9.25 billion this year.

Individual gross collections by tax types showed mixed reports for pass through entity tax collections, decreases in corporate and corporate franchise tax collections, and increases in individual income tax, sales and use tax, refunds and all other collections.

Full Report:

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for March 2026 decreased 1.7 percent compared to those for March 2025, from $878.9 million last year to $864.3 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 0.7 percent compared to March 2025, from $9.18 billion last year to $9.25 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 2.7 percent for the year, from $6.22 billion last year to $6.39 billion this year.

Increased 1.1 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

Decreased 21.0 percent for the year, from $447.6 million last year to $353.8 million this year.

Increased 22.4 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 4.5 percent for the year, from $2.43 billion last year to $2.54 billion this year.

Increased 4.4 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 22.1 percent for the year, from $577.54 million last year to $449.81 million this year.

Decreased 32.2 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 3.6 percent for the year, from $723.2 million last year to $749.5 million this year.

Increased 22.7 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 1.1 percent for the year, from $1.23 billion last year to $1.24 billion this year.

Increased 15.6 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

PR 2026-03