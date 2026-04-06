Annual CADV Brunch Scheduled For October Of This Year

It may still be several months away but anticipation is already building for this year’s annual brunch for the lake area’s Citizen’s Against Domestic Violence.

The CADV has announced its four title sponsors for the event. They include Stonebridge Wealth Management, Central Bank, Parks and Drake Attorneys at the Lake and Super Cat Fest 4 Kids.

The theme for this year’s annual brunch will be “Buckles and Boots for Bravery.”

The 25th annual brunch will take place Wednesday, October 28th, at the Lodge of Four Seasons.