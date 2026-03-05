Thu. Mar 5th, 2026

 

New Study Shows Some Patients Taking GLP1s Could Develop Osteoporsis

Heads up…a new warning has been issued about an issue which should be monitored in patients who take popular weight loss drugs.

A new study, presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of orthopedic surgeons, showed about four percent of people with diabetes and obesity that took glp-1 drugs….developed osteoporosis over five years, compared to about 3% who were not on weight loss drugs.

That’s an increased risk of about 30% for developing the disease, that weakens the bones, making them more likely to break or fracture.

